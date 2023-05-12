WATCH | 'America is just becoming a crybaby' — Malema weighs in on Russian weapon ship allegations

He added that the concerns were “misplaced because the current government has no capacity to empower Russia with weapons”.
EFF leader Julius Malema says US concerns that South Africa transferred weapons onto a Russian cargo ship during its docking here late last year are “misplaced”.
US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety said on Thursday Washington had established the vessel was loaded with weapons while docked at the naval base in Simon's Town in December. He added this was among the “concerns” raised by American senior officials with a high-level South African delegation that recently visited the US.
As reaction to the claims flooded in from around the world, Malema said the allegations were “unfounded”.
“The concerns of America in relation to SA’s posture in the war between Ukraine and Russia are unfounded.
“We’ve got a long-standing relationship with Russia when it was still under the Soviet Union and it has helped us to be where we are and we will not be dictated to by the US in terms of who becomes our friends,” said Malema.
He added that the concerns were “misplaced because the current government has no capacity to empower Russia with weapons”.
“I don't think there is anything to worry about. There is no-one with such capacity in SA to supply Russia with weapons. If anything, it is the other way around.
“Therefore, if the president says he is going to investigate, we will hear what the outcomes are.”
He said the US is “becoming a crybaby trying to find a way into punishing SA”.
“The US wants us to not allow [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to come, and now they are spreading false alarms and propaganda as an attempt to put pressure on SA. We called on government not to surrender to pressure,” he said.
The Presidency said it would institute an independent inquiry into the claims.
“While no evidence has been provided to support these allegations, the government has undertaken to institute an independent inquiry to be led by a retired judge.
“In recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the Lady R matter was discussed and there was an agreement that an investigation will be allowed to run its course, and that the US intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession.
“It is therefore disappointing that the US ambassador has adopted a counterproductive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter and the very positive and constructive engagements between the two delegations.”
Malema has previously told Putin he is welcome to visit South Africa despite an International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest.
