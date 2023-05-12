×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Lucky escape for occupants as motor home clips truck and overturns

Dashcam video shows motor home crash on I-84 in Oregon, US

By Reuters - 12 May 2023

Dashcam video captures the moment a motor home overturns after veering into a semi-truck on Interstate 84 on the outskirts of Pendleton, Oregon.

The five passengers inside the motor home were taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echos US ambassador's ...
Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel