WATCH | 'Russian ship in SA is very concerning': State department echoes US ambassador's comments on SA

The US has serious concerns about the docking of a sanctioned Russian cargo vessel at a South African naval port in December last year and has raised them directly with multiple South African officials, state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Thursday.
“As good partners do, we have raised concerns directly with multiple South African officials. And I will leave it at that,” said Patel.
“We remain committed to our affirmative agenda of our bilateral relationship with South Africa, one focused on priorities the two governments share, priorities the recent high level [South African] delegation to Washington discussed.
“These include issues of global peace and security, further growing the robust trade relationship, working together on a shared health agenda, finding ways in which we, the US, can be helpful to South Africa's energy challenges through a just transition of renewable sources of energy, as well as continued partnerships on work as it relates to addressing climate change.”
The US envoy to South Africa said on Thursday he was confident a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa in a possible breach of Pretoria's declared neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.
