AmaMfengu to commemorate vows of 1835
Traditional leaders, mayor, clergy, academics and community to attend ceremony at historical Blythswood Institution in Ngqamakhwe
Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 13 May 2023
AmaMfengu traditional leaders are commemorating the vows the tribe made in Peddie 188 years ago...
AmaMfengu to commemorate vows of 1835
Traditional leaders, mayor, clergy, academics and community to attend ceremony at historical Blythswood Institution in Ngqamakhwe
AmaMfengu traditional leaders are commemorating the vows the tribe made in Peddie 188 years ago...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos