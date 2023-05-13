Dedicated NPOs named as Inspiration Awards finalists
Ceremony will honour ‘changemakers’ for roles in community
Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 13 May 2023
An unwavering dedication to making a difference in communities across the Buffalo City Metro is the driving force behind the four finalists of this year’s Inspiration Awards...
Dedicated NPOs named as Inspiration Awards finalists
Ceremony will honour ‘changemakers’ for roles in community
An unwavering dedication to making a difference in communities across the Buffalo City Metro is the driving force behind the four finalists of this year’s Inspiration Awards...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos