King Misuzulu kaZwelithini denies accepting cows from ANC in return for support
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has refuted claims that he accepted 10 cows from the ANC “as a bribe offered to him” to support the party.
On Saturday, the king’s advisers implored the media to “get their facts verified before releasing such damaging claims”.
“The Zulu culture is clear that all who visit the king (ukuyo khotha isilo) pay their respects in the form of an offering,” the statement reads.
“Various political parties and individuals have, on previous occasions, rightly practised this tradition and have never been accused of bribery. In 2017, the EFF visited the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzilu and presented him with 5 cows before engaging in a closed meeting.
“Thereafter, in October 2022, ActionSA leadership under Herman Mashaba gifted King Misuzulu an Nguni as a symbol of respect to the royal family.”
Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane also paid her respects to King Misuzulu, bearing gifts and cattle shortly afterwards.
“Abangcweki gave cattle to the King,” the advisers said.
“We wish to reiterate that the Royal House was well-represented at the recent meeting with ANC leaders. This representation included the presence of the honourable Prince Vanana of Kwa Minya, Prince Simphiwe of Kwa Ziphethe and INkosi Mahlobo.
“Our role was to listen to what the ANC delegation had to say so that we can give sound advice to His Majesty and to ensure that there is no distortion of facts on what transpired,” they added.
The advisers said when “engaging in Zulu culture, it is important to familiarize oneself with traditions so as not to cause offence to parties involved. It is unfortunate that those who choose not to do so have perpetuated a false narrative that His Majesty would tarnish the throne and his good name by accepting cheap bribes”.
“We reject these reports with the contempt they deserve and will not allow third-party forces to defame and divide the Zulu nation.”
