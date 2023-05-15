Eastern Cape police have arrested four suspects for allegedly hijacking trucks to use them as tools to blockade the N2 national road between Mthatha and Butterworth in Dutywa.
Four arrested after blockade of N2 in Dutywa
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Cape police have arrested four suspects for allegedly hijacking trucks to use them as tools to blockade the N2 national road between Mthatha and Butterworth in Dutywa.
The latest incident took place on Friday, with traffic coming to a standstill and frustrated motorists unable to pass through Dutywa.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the suspects were between 22 and 52 years old.
“The suspects, who are believed to be employees of the local taxi associations, allegedly monitored these trucks as they passed through Dutywa, stopped them and coerced drivers to hand over their keys for them to carry out their unlawful actions to blockade the road.
“The motive for the road blockade is currently unknown by the police, however cases of truck hijacking, possession of suspected stolen property and damage to infrastructure have been registered for investigation.”
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has welcomed the arrests.
“We recognise the right of people to voice their dissatisfaction with anything, but the SAPS is very concerned about the manner in which people are expressing themselves, which amounts to infringing on the constitutional right of other people to free movement.
“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and those who continue to cross the line in this regard will surely find themselves behind the prison doors.
“There are regulated and acceptable mechanisms which people can use to channel their concerns.
“Those who choose to disregard these channels will continue to incriminate themselves.”
The suspects are expected to appear in the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Monday.
