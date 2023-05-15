×

News

Joburg mayor Gwamanda away in Cape Town while Kunene steps in

15 May 2023
Sisanda Mbolekwa
Politics reporter
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Cogta deputy minister Parks Tau.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Cogta deputy minister Parks Tau.
Image: Supplied

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is away on government business for 48 hours while transport MMC Kenny Kunene steps in as acting mayor.

Protocol states that when a mayor leaves town, he appoints an acting mayor to take over his duties for the duration of his trip.

Gwamanda is in Cape Town honouring the National Treasury’s invitation to the Executive Leadership Programme.

The programme is a cities' support initiative organised by the Treasury under the theme “navigating the storms: building adaptable and resilient cities”.

He was invited alongside MMCs Loyiso Masuku and Eunice Mgcina.

Among the guests is finance minister Enoch Godongwana and deputy cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Parks Tau.

Kunene will be relieved of acting mayor duties on Tuesday, when Gwamanda is expected to return.

TimesLIVE

News
10 hours ago
