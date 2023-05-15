×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema holds press briefing

By TimesLIVE - 15 May 2023

EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

LISTEN | 'The dead will be buried the same day': Malema calls on Brain Molefe to rescue SA from load-shedding

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...
'We are not in coalition with the ANC' & Malema on his R1.2m seat at table for ...