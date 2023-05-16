Calls for premier to resign amid claims of academic fraud
Allegations are a campaign to tarnish his name, Mabuyane says as he considers court action
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 16 May 2023
Eastern Cape opposition parties have called on premier Oscar Mabuyane to resign amid allegations of academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare...
Calls for premier to resign amid claims of academic fraud
Allegations are a campaign to tarnish his name, Mabuyane says as he considers court action
Eastern Cape opposition parties have called on premier Oscar Mabuyane to resign amid allegations of academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos