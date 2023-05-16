DJ Maphorisa, Thuli Phongolo break silence on assault case

DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa and actress Thuli Phongolo have broken their silence after recent reports of an alleged domestic dispute between them.
Maphorisa, real name Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court last week on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The popular amapiano DJ was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at an apartment in Sandton.
He is out on R4,000 bail as Phongolo filed a withdrawal statement and agreed for the accused to be released on bail.
The duo, in a joint statement released on Monday night, said it noted the various reports circulating online about the incident.
“Being public figures, it is unavoidable that the public, media, and their respective commercial partners all have an interest in this matter. Accordingly, they have decided to release this joint statement as the official and exclusive statement in the matter.
“The matter has received mixed public attention, causing a great deal of emotional stress on both parties involved. It is on this basis that the parties have elected to resolve this matter privately through their respective management and legal teams. Consequently, Phongolo has since withdrawn the charges laid against Sekowe.”
They went on to say: “Both parties have noted with concern, the disparaging, defamatory and (in some instances) untrue remarks, statements and reports emanating from the incident and view these in a serious light. The parties reserve their rights to individually pursue legal action against people making defamatory and/or false statements in relation to this matter.”
The couple’s representatives said that all Sekowe and Phongolo wanted was “to return to their respective fields of work after the now concluded private resolution of this matter”.
“Neither of the parties have any intention to allow this private matter to impact their respective, or the other party’s brand and professional interests. They request the public to give them the time and space to return to their work unhindered. No further statements will be made in this regard.”
The assault case against Sekowe was postponed to June 14, to allow the accused to make representations to the NPA in light of the withdrawal statement made by the actress.
