Former Chiefs spin doctor Louis Tshakoane arrested at funeral
Former Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor Louis Sprinter Tshakoane has been escorted out of Mamelodi Sundowns' Communications Manager, Alex 'Goldfngers' Shakoane's funeral in Mamelodi on Tuesday morning.
Tshakoane was seen leaving the International Assemblies Of God Church flanked by armed police officers while another read him his rights.
It is unclear at this stage whether his detainment is linked his alleged involvement with the running of a failed multi-million rand investment scheme known as Undercover Billionaires, which left investors high and dry about four years ago.
This is a developing story...