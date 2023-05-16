Life behind bars for Qonce serial rapist
Khululekani Ngqeza,33, used promises of modelling contracts to exploit young women financially and sexually
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 16 May 2023
A Qonce man whose modus operandi to lure young women into his vicious web was eerily similar to that of notorious “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester, has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars...
Life behind bars for Qonce serial rapist
Khululekani Ngqeza,33, used promises of modelling contracts to exploit young women financially and sexually
A Qonce man whose modus operandi to lure young women into his vicious web was eerily similar to that of notorious “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester, has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos