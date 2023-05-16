×

Life behind bars for Qonce serial rapist

Khululekani Ngqeza,33, used promises of modelling contracts to exploit young women financially and sexually

By Adrienne Carlisle - 16 May 2023

A Qonce man whose modus operandi to lure young women into his vicious web was eerily similar to that of notorious “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester, has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars...

