The request was made by incoming counsel after Bester’s former counsel withdrew from representing him.
The murderer and rapist appeared virtually in court from Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II Prison.
He escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 after allegedly faking his death in a prison cell.
The case was postponed to June 20, the same day his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will reappear in court.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Is this the real Thabo Bester?
Bester’s counsel asks court to confirm if their client is the real Thabo Bester
Audio producer
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester’s legal team has asked the Bloemfontein magistrate's court to verify if the man who appeared virtually before it on Tuesday was Bester.
Listen to Bester's lawyers and court:
The request was made by incoming counsel after Bester’s former counsel withdrew from representing him.
The murderer and rapist appeared virtually in court from Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II Prison.
He escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 after allegedly faking his death in a prison cell.
The case was postponed to June 20, the same day his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will reappear in court.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos