Financial misconduct in province exposes absence of consequence management — DA
Of R412m spent in this way, only R22,000 has been recovered by Eastern Cape government
Premium
By Mpumzi Zuzile - 17 May 2023
Of the R412m identified as spent through financial misconduct in the last financial year, just R22,000 has been recovered by the Eastern Cape provincial government, and only six of the 84 employees subjected to disciplinary hearings linked to the misconduct have been dismissed...
Financial misconduct in province exposes absence of consequence management — DA
Of R412m spent in this way, only R22,000 has been recovered by Eastern Cape government
Of the R412m identified as spent through financial misconduct in the last financial year, just R22,000 has been recovered by the Eastern Cape provincial government, and only six of the 84 employees subjected to disciplinary hearings linked to the misconduct have been dismissed...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos