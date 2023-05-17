×

Financial misconduct in province exposes absence of consequence management — DA

Of R412m spent in this way, only R22,000 has been recovered by Eastern Cape government

By Mpumzi Zuzile - 17 May 2023

Of the R412m identified as spent through financial misconduct in the last financial year, just R22,000 has been recovered by the Eastern Cape provincial government, and only six of the 84 employees subjected to disciplinary hearings linked to the misconduct have been dismissed...

