Fort Hare to appeal against judgment on education student’s marks, graduation
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 17 May 2023
The University of Fort Hare has made an application for leave to appeal against a Bhisho high court judgment ordering it to include Mbali Silimela in its May graduation programme which is under way this week...
Fort Hare to appeal against judgment on education student’s marks, graduation
The University of Fort Hare has made an application for leave to appeal against a Bhisho high court judgment ordering it to include Mbali Silimela in its May graduation programme which is under way this week...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos