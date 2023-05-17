×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man, 38, in Free State court over farmer's murder

17 May 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
A man has appeared in a Free State court over the murder of a farmer earlier this month. Stock image.
TRIAL DATE SET: A man has appeared in a Free State court over the murder of a farmer earlier this month. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A 38-year-old man allegedly linked to the murder of a Free State farmer will spend a few more days behind bars after his case was postponed to Monday.

Armand Opperman appeared in the Smithfield magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of murder and theft of firearms and a vehicle.

Lance Arthur Da Silva, 62, was found with a gunshot wound to the left temple in the main bedroom at Windpoort farm in the Rouxville district on May 4, Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said.

“Opperman, who was allegedly living with the deceased on the farm, was on the run and arrested in Gqeberha the next day.

“He first appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate's court after which he was transferred to the Free State to appear on the relevant charges,” Kareli said.

Opperman is expected to appear in the Rouxville magistrate's court for legal representation and further investigation. 

TimesLIVE

KZN farmer in serious condition after attack

A KwaZulu-Natal Midlands farmer is in a serious condition after being attacked on his property.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...