Bester's legal representative Tsoeunyane Pela on Tuesday brought an argument regarding Bester's identity, saying the court is not sure if it has the right person.
Pela told the court nothing had been placed on record that verified the identity of Bester.
He told the court there was a warrant of arrest for Bester, issued by the same court, which has since been cancelled.
“All of a sudden a gentleman purported to be Thabo Bester was brought to court. There is nothing except for a purported death certificate and a J88 that proves the accused is Thabo Bester. This purported death certificate is purported to have a home affairs stamp.
“If we want to satisfy ourselves, we should wait until such time it has been proved by home affairs the person before court is who the state says it is. We want the state to prove the person before the court is Thabo Bester,” Pela said.
On social media, many expressed mixed reactions to Bester's virtual appearance.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
‘Prisoner in definition only’ — Thabo Bester’s R19k Burberry hoodie gets tongues wagging
Rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's virtual appearance at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court has set tongues wagging after he was seen wearing a Burberry hoodie valued at R19,000.
Bester was wearing the black hoodie on Tuesday, which according to an online fashion site costs $990 (R19,000). It is unclear whether Bester's hoodie is authentic.
It drew mixed reactions on social media, with many questioning why he was in civilian clothes instead of a prison jumpsuit.
Bester, who also sported a new haircut and beard, will remain at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria until June 20 while further investigations are conducted.
Speaking to SABC News, the correctional services department said an accused person who has not been sentenced has access to their belongings when they go to court and access to hair salon services in prison run by inmates which are part of training programmes.
“There are accredited skills development programmes in the correctional centres that help inmates to acquire skills that will make them employable or self-employed,” said the department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
On social media, many expressed mixed reactions to Bester's virtual appearance.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
