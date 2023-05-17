Residents traumatised over graveyard encroaching on homes
Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 17 May 2023
Upset residents of Mbuqe Extension, a suburb in Mthatha, have blasted King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal bosses for extending a nearby cemetery, with graves situated only metres away from their town houses...
Residents traumatised over graveyard encroaching on homes
Upset residents of Mbuqe Extension, a suburb in Mthatha, have blasted King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal bosses for extending a nearby cemetery, with graves situated only metres away from their town houses...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos