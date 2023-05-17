×

News

Truck driver 'forced to dump rubble' at KZN hospital gates by community demanding jobs

17 May 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Aggrieved community members are demanding jobs at the new Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu, KZN. File photo.
Image: KZN health department

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has condemned the actions of community members who allegedly forced a truck driver to offload rubble at the gates of a new state hospital in KwaMashu while demanding employment.

The group posted themselves outside the Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital, which services communities north of Durban,

The department said in a statement on Wednesday the aggrieved group is known to them.

“The group, which is known to the department, stopped the truck driver and forced him to offload rubble in front of the hospital gates.

“They were demanding that the department employ them at the hospital, and that services that are outsourced be 'given' to them,” it said.

The department said it has held several meetings with representatives of the group about their grievances and its head Dr Sandile Tshabalala “is dealing with the matter”.

“The department acknowledges that unemployment is rife and affects the entire country, including the people of Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu (INK), where the new hospital is situated.

“It said it received 500,000 applications for about 1,500 vacancies at the hospital.

“As part of the process of employing workers at this hospital, the department ensured that the people of eThekwini received priority, particularly in the filling of labour-intensive and semi-skilled posts.

“The department will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure stability at the facility.”

TimesLIVE

