‘What if I am the black version of Steenhuisen?’ – Joburg mayor Gwamanda on qualifications probe
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has slammed investigations into his highest level of education, cynically asking what if he was the black version of DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Steenhuisen has no post-matric qualification.
Gwamanda asked whether the possibility disqualified him, considering he is young, black and has the capacity to hold such an office.
“Is it a qualifying criteria, influence or determined by my pigmentation? I am an indigenous child of the soil, and I possess the intelligence necessary to lead my people in the direction required,” he said.
The mayor was door-stopped on a community visit to Alexandra township on Tuesday where he was part of the launch of the #KeKasiYaRona programme, an integrated approach to creating a clean, hygienic and safe area.
Gwamanda said he would not be deterred by political ploys from whichever direction they come. Citing his mandate was clear, he said he would set out to serve his people to the best of his ability, marshalling the resources of the state.
“This is a world-class African city. Do you think people are happy that an average person from the township who has never been processed by institutions is holding the levers of power?”
The mayor said with all the possibilities Johannesburg holds, he was looking to explore what it means to be defined as a world-class African city.
“For a city to be said to have the richest square mile on the continent, surely that should mean something for us? It cannot be that we are the richest city yet we have townships that look like Alexandra in this day and age,” he said.
The mayor said if he could have an impact on the daily lived experience of the modern youth, that's what he is willing to do.
“People like me do not confine to the norm, and we work within a framework that will ensure we satisfy our people as best we can. We have suffered too long. We are no longer fighting apartheid. We are fighting for economic emancipation in our lifetime.”
Gwamanda slammed allegations he defrauded community members through his burial scheme company, saying he has previously responded to the claims.
“It was a social entrepreneurship company that existed when I was much younger. Just like how the community embraced me today, the community embraced me back then.”
He said the same community supported him to the point where they elected him into council, and the office he occupies today.
“The allegations from the DA and Mpho Phalatse and people lobbying my community to betray or cast aspersions on the potential this mayorship can achieve are disingenuous.”
There were processes to follow to clear his name and his legal team was handling the matter, he added.
“We have processes to follow. Our legal team has undertaken the processes to find a conclusive outcome. I am not deterred — I am happy with how things are. I am confident in the work I am supposed to do.”
TimesLIVE
