Eastern Cape student beats brain disease to clinch LLB

Siphamandla Boyce has not let brain disease stand in the way of obtaining his LLB degree from the University of Fort Hare.

On Wednesday morning the 25-year-old left the hospital bed where he is undergoing different therapies to walk across the stage to accept his second university qualification.

Boyce, from Libode in the Eastern Cape, made headlines in 2021 for his resilience when he acquired a BCom Law degree despite battling a rare neuroautoimmune disease.

“I wanted to be the youngest at whatever it is I chose to do, to have my life established at a very early age. My plan was to have my LLB at 22, but things didn’t quite work out that way,” he said.

His agony started in grade 10 at Zingisa Comprehensive School in Mthatha when he started losing his eyesight and couldn’t write his June exams. While he had always been sickly, this was something new.

In the same year, he went back to school and wrote his final exams, but the temporary blindness was the beginning of a mysterious and painful journey.