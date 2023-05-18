'I heard her screaming from pastor's office': witness in Zondo rape trial

A woman has told the Pretoria high court that she heard her friend screaming from the office of Bishop Stephen Zondo, only to find out that he had allegedly raped her.

The state introduced a new state witness when the rape trial of Zondo, the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries’ leader, continued on Thursday. The witness is a friend of a woman who was allegedly raped by Zondo on Saturday, December 19 2015.

She told the court she went to the Robertsham branch in Johannesburg with the alleged victim, and two other people including the victim’s daughter. When they arrived in the parking lot, they saw Zondo standing outside, she said.

“We got out of the car and went to greet him.”

She told the court that she noticed that Zondo’s hands were oily but did not know where the oil came from.