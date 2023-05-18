Senzo and Kelly loved each other, says Kelly's sister, Zandile Khumalo

The state’s fifth witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Khumalo, says she wants justice for her sister’s slain former lover.
She began testifying at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday after judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ruled against her application to restrict the broadcasting of her testimony.
After being sworn in, Zandile was led in her evidence by prosecutor George Baloyi.
When he asked whether she was told about the judgment, Zandile said: “All my rights have been read to me and I decided to continue. Also, appealing was one of [my rights] but I decided not to because I wanted the trial to proceed and not waste time. At the same time, I want Senzo to get justice.”
She said she had met the football star through her sister when they started dating between 2012 and 2013. Zandile said they had a beautiful relationship.
“They loved each other to an extent where they followed each other around,” she said.
She testified that on the day of the incident they had gone to her mother’s house at Vosloorus for lunch.
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, Zandile, Zandile’s then boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer.
They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
All have pleaded not guilty.
