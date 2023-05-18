DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach believes a “big name” was involved in the escape of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester and has vowed to get to the bottom of it.
Bester was serving a life sentence when he escaped from the Mangaung maximum-security prison last year by setting his cell alight. A dead body was found in the room and officials announced Bester's death at the time. He was later spotted living in the lap of luxury, including renting a R12m mansion, partying it up and going on shopping trips.
Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania in April, 10km from the Kenyan border.
Breytenbach, a former state prosecutor, sits on parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee and told 947 this week Bester's escape seemed a well-planned and funded operation.
She slammed the criminal-justice cluster leadership for “doing nothing” and claimed a big name was involved.
“Escapes happen often, sadly, but generally they are rearrested very quickly. This incident is, I hope, an isolated one. Where a serial rapist and murderer, a seriously dangerous person, is allowed out on the streets with the full knowledge of the entire criminal-justice cluster leadership, and they did nothing. They did absolutely nothing until GroundUp published their report. I am quite sure they intended to do nothing. We don't know the reason for that yet, but we will keep digging.
“There is a big name there, somewhere, and we are working on it, believe me.”
Bester's daring escape made global headlines and saw calls for police minister Bheki Cele and correctional services minister Richard Lamola to step down over the fiasco.
Breytenbach was among MPs who grilled Cele on the escape, with a heated war of words erupting between the two last month.
'There's a big name involved there' — Glynnis Breytenbach on Thabo Bester escape
Digital Editor
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
Breytenbach said Cele should have stepped down over the incident.
“He [Cele] has never been fit to be in that position. If, on your watch the Thabo Bester debacle had taken place, you'd have resigned. Anyone in authority would resign, because you didn't do your job. You have one job and you haven't done it.”
In their parliamentary showdown, Breytenbach told Cele not to lecture her on the work of police in the investigation.
“I know what they [police] do. I know what they don't do. I did it for years. You can teach me nothing about police investigations, with due respect.
“Second, it is an absolute disgrace that the victims of this man were not warned, prepared and protected. You should hang your head in shame, all of you. It is no way to treat people.
“If, while you were so busy protecting the secrecy of your investigation, Bester had murdered another woman, if he had raped another woman, what would you have said then?”
Cele responded: “Well, I am not a speculator. It has not happened.”
“Second, I know that you are a prosecutor — a vintage one for that matter. Don't tell me about investigating and the police. You only dealt with that after a matter was investigated. Prosecution, yes, but investigation no — not for you.”
