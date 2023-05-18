“Live broadcast of the image of the witness will not be permitted. Members of electronic media are permitted to live broadcast the testimony of the witness ... by means of audio. The prohibition of images of [the] witness ... while she testifies shall remain in place until the finalisation of this trial,” judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ruled.
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly, her mother Ntombi, Zandie, Zandie’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
All have pleaded not guilty.
TimesLIVE
Zandie Khumalo takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa trial
Reporter
Image: Instagram/Zandi Gumede
Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie on Thursday took the stand in the high court in Pretoria to testify in the trial against the men implicated in the murder of her sister's boyfriend, footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
There was a long pause as she was called to the stand as the fifth witness.
Wearing a black blazer with glistening stones, Zandie walked into the witness box.
She adjusted the chair before sitting down as her eyes swept the court.
This was shortly after she failed to get the court to rule that the media be barred from broadcasting audio recordings of her testimony. However, it ruled her face may not be shown.
'She may be an artist but she has anxiety', court hears of Senzo Meyiwa murder witness
“Live broadcast of the image of the witness will not be permitted. Members of electronic media are permitted to live broadcast the testimony of the witness ... by means of audio. The prohibition of images of [the] witness ... while she testifies shall remain in place until the finalisation of this trial,” judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ruled.
Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly, her mother Ntombi, Zandie, Zandie’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the footballer. They have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
All have pleaded not guilty.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos