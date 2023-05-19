Vuyo's widow Savita took to her Instagram stories to mark the date and time of the night he passed away.
Leanne Manas remembers Vuyo Mbuli 10 years after his death
Journalist
Image: instagram/ Leanne Manas
Leanne Manas remembered her former Morning Live co-presenter Vuyo Mbuli on the anniversary of his death.
Vuyo died at the age of 46 after collapsing in the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein while watching a rugby match.
Commemorating his life a decade later, Leanne shared pictures of herself and Vuyo at work together.
“19.05.13. 10 years today. Mintirho ya vulavula,” the news anchor captioned the post.
Media personalities Unathi Nkayi and Siba Mtongana were among the celebrities who shared their tributes in the comments of the post.
“I miss him,” Unathi wrote.
“I can’t believe it’s been that long. We enjoyed watching you two together. I still say ‘sharp sharp’ to this day,” Siba wrote.
Vuyo's widow Savita took to her Instagram stories to mark the date and time of the night he passed away.
Last May, Sativa reflected on the day she drove back from Bloemfontein after the death of her husband.
“When death stopped being a theoretical construct and became my definite reality. I had so many questions, which I literally couldn’t ask anyone. Everything and everyone around me was moving so fast. I instead had to answer to questions that came in by the minute. I quickly realised no-one would be able to answer my heart.
“And as I drove back from Bloemfontein, in the uncomfortable heavy silence a hymn from Sunday school and primary school assembly, which was never sung with meaning, started playing in my head: 'Trust and obey, for there’s no other way. Not a doubt or a fear, not a sigh or a tear, can abide while we trust and obey'.
“Now it carried a lot of meaning. It was like an instruction. Until today I trust and obey,” she wrote.
Image: Instagram/ Savita K. Mbuli
