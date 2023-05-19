×

News

LISTEN | Determined Stormers prepared for URC Grand Final

By Daron Mann - 19 May 2023
John Dobson during the DHL Stormers and DHL Western Province joint training session at High Performance Centre on May 16, 2023 in Cape Town.
John Dobson during the DHL Stormers and DHL Western Province joint training session at High Performance Centre on May 16, 2023 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

The Stormers will take their defence of their United Rugby Championship crown to the Grand Final this Saturday when they take on Munster at Cape Town Stadium.

In this episode, Daron Mann speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson as he shares the teams preparations.

Dobson insists they are prepared for the match despite added pressure to deliver.

The Western Cape side announced that tickets sold out in under three hours since becoming available on Thursday morning.

