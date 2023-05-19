The Stormers will take their defence of their United Rugby Championship crown to the Grand Final this Saturday when they take on Munster at Cape Town Stadium.
In this episode, Daron Mann speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson as he shares the teams preparations.
LISTEN | Determined Stormers prepared for URC Grand Final
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Dobson insists they are prepared for the match despite added pressure to deliver.
The Western Cape side announced that tickets sold out in under three hours since becoming available on Thursday morning.
