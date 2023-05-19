This week, Education MEC Fundile Gade spoke at a media briefing addressing school readiness for the midyear exams and plans for infrastructure rollouts.
On this today's podcast , Daron Mann is in discussion with EC Education spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela, as he hears what the department is doing to address infrastructural issues faced by schools in the province.
The Dispatch has extensively covered the schools’ struggles for decent facilities and their ongoing fights against vandalism.
On Wednesday, The Dispatch reported that at least 10 Eastern Cape schools have been prioritised for infrastructure upgrades and the building of new hostels.
LISTEN | EC Education's plans to curb school infrastructure challenges
Image: Eugene Coetzee
In this episode, Mboxela said government has a lot of intervention measures in line but some may not be implemented in this financial year.
