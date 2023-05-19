Teffo's removal from the courtroom on Thursday came after he attempted to address the court. As proceedings got under way, Teffo, who was in his robe, stood up after the other counsel confirmed their appearance for the accused.
LPC proceeds with contempt of court application against disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is proceeding with a contempt of court application against disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo.
Twice this week, Teffo interrupted proceedings when he attempted to address the court in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa.
The council has confirmed Teffo remains struck from the roll of legal practitioners.
“Teffo's status has not changed since he was struck off in September 2022.
“The LPC is aware of his conduct in the Pretoria high court, some of which was captured in the media and/or social media, which culminated in judge [Tshifhiwa] Maumela ordering his removal from court.”
The council said its contempt application is scheduled for hearing on May 23.
Teffo's removal from the courtroom on Thursday came after he attempted to address the court. As proceedings got under way, Teffo, who was in his robe, stood up after the other counsel confirmed their appearance for the accused.
Teffo said he was appearing as the watching brief for Meyiwa's brother and Orlando Pirates' management. However, Maumela asked the court orderly to intervene. He said Teffo's conduct undermined the decorum of the court.
“In view of what he has done from yesterday [Wednesday], the court orderly must not allow him back in court.”
On Wednesday, Teffo disrupted proceedings, wanting to address the court, and had a heated exchange with Maumela.
Teffo, who had asked advocate Zandile Mshololo to tell the court he had a watching brief, stood up soon after Mshololo finished speaking.
“It is a rude interruption which is unnecessary. There’s no watching brief who has interrupted proceedings,” the judge said.
