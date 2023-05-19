Now they can face the world with confidence
Twenty-three children receiving life-changing surgery thanks to the Smile Foundation
Premium
By ROSA-KAROO LOEWE - 19 May 2023
More than 20 children from the Buffalo City Metro and surrounds received life-changing reconstructive surgery for cleft lips and cleft palates, severe burns or facial anomalies from the team of top professionals. ..
Now they can face the world with confidence
Twenty-three children receiving life-changing surgery thanks to the Smile Foundation
More than 20 children from the Buffalo City Metro and surrounds received life-changing reconstructive surgery for cleft lips and cleft palates, severe burns or facial anomalies from the team of top professionals. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos