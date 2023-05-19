Toyota has lost more than 3,600 cars due to load-shedding since January

Despite its load-shedding exemption, electricity disruptions at Toyota South Africa’s component suppliers has cost it more than 3,600 vehicles since January.

“If our suppliers can't supply, we go down. We've lost about 3,500 vehicles since January and had to scrap about 151 vehicles because the supply disruption came at a part in the process where the vehicles were damaged,” Toyota SA Motors CEO Andrew Kirby said on Friday.

He was speaking during electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s visit to its plant in Prospecton, south of Durban.

Kirby said Toyota SA had a “constructive relationship” with the eThekwini municipality which supported its load-shedding plan that reduced its energy consumption, and saw the company cutting about 38% over the past five years.

However, the company was still battling other issues, mainly components suppliers whose high energy demands could not be met by alternative energy sources.

Along with the quality of the supply, Kirby said challenges with the distribution network and infrastructure were affected by the April 2022 floods.