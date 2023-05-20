×

News

Former police branch commander pleads guilty to Road Accident Fund fraud

20 May 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
A former Mpumalanga police officer is set to be sentenced for RAF fraud. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A former police branch commander is set to be sentenced after he admitted his role in Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said W/O France Khoza had colluded with the mother of an accident victim to submit a fraudulent claim to the RAF. Khoza was the former branch commander of Dientjie police station in Mpumalanga.

“It was reported [the accident victim] was driving a VW Polo that overturned with four passengers, and he had no driver’s licence.”

Mogale said Khoza claimed a licensed driver was behind the wheel “with the intention of lodging a claim with” the RAF.

Khoza will be sentenced on June 21.

