‘It pains me to see children starve,’ says soup kitchen founder

Having been faced with hunger as a child, Markum Lewis felt moved to start a soup kitchen that now feeds about 200 children from around Egoli and Muvhango on a daily basis.
“Seeing the children smile and cheerful after they have eaten makes me happy, it really pains me to see children starve,” the 49-year-old from Vergenoeg in East London said.
He established the Markum Lewis Foundation just before the Covid-19 lockdown began.
His wife, Carmen, 44, and daughter, Mee-Shaan, 22, assist him with feeding the many hungry children in the area.
The children are provided with lunch after school, which is often their last meal of the day.
“I don’t have any sponsors or donors; I just look around and ask friends all over for help,” Lewis said.
“For example, I get bread from Clean Slate near Nahoon SPAR.
“I cook with four big pots on my own gas stove.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Lewis said his mother-in-law, who started an orphanage and raised children from five months to 18 years of age, had inspired him to make a difference.
Having grown up in the area himself, and facing the same struggles, the butchery manager at Amalinda SUPERSPAR said he wanted to ensure the children did not have to worry about where their next meal would come from.
“I wish someone had done something like this when I was young,” he said.
He also runs ballroom dancing classes for interested children, using an empty classroom provided by New Generation Primary School.
He said children needed to be taken care of and provided with healthy outlets to keep them away from the streets.
He also hopes to buy or source a container, equipped with Wi-Fi and laptops, where the children can do their homework, school projects and study.
Many children dropped out of school because they did not have conducive environments or access to technology to do their homework, he said.
“That there are children who are forced to dropout due to situations that are out of their control is the most heartbreaking part,” he said.
“My vision is to ensure that children receive an education and adequate nutrition, as these are basic human rights, and these children are the future generation.”
Lewis said the children came from impoverished backgrounds, with many of their parents unemployed, and the youth involved in alcohol and drug abuse.
He hopes to do more, however, he said finances were a challenge.
