Floods have eaten away at ground around pillars road is anchored on, accelerating damage
The Eastern Cape transport department has closed the Langeni Pass, which connects Ugie and Mthatha, on the R412 road, which branches off the R61...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Langeni Pass closed due to safety concerns
Floods have eaten away at ground around pillars road is anchored on, accelerating damage
The Eastern Cape transport department has closed the Langeni Pass, which connects Ugie and Mthatha, on the R412 road, which branches off the R61...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos