Teen duo nabbed for young woman's rape in Tsakane granted R1,000 bail
Two 18-year-old men accused of raping an 18-year-old woman were released on R1,000 bail in Tsakane magistrate's court on Friday.
The accused, who cannot be named as they have not pleaded, are among a group of six who allegedly raped the woman while she was heading home from a function with her friends on April 9.
National Prosecution Authority's Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the victim had left a function with her two friends when they were allegedly accosted by a group of knife-wielding young boys.
“While running in different directions, the victim was approached by a group who promised to protect her,” said Mahanjana.
“This group consisted of the accused and three minor boys, aged between 15 and 16. The victim and the boys proceeded to walk to a shack in extension 19 in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni.
