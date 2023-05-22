Crisis for Makhanda residents deepens as water pump lands up in muddy ditch on way for repairs
By Adrienne Carlisle - 22 May 2023
Makhanda’s long-standing water crisis reached a critical point last week when the Makana Municipality’s last remaining pump at its vital Howieson’s Poort pump station ended up in a muddy ditch while on its way to Johannesburg for repairs...
