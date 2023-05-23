×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Boulders Beach ranks among top 50 beaches in the world

23 May 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
The World's 50 Best Beaches, released by sunscreen brand, Banana Boat, ranked Boulders Beach 40th on the list.
The World's 50 Best Beaches, released by sunscreen brand, Banana Boat, ranked Boulders Beach 40th on the list.  
Image: SUPPLIED

It’s official — Cape Town’s Boulders Beach is among the world’s best beaches.

The World's 50 Best Beaches, released by sunscreen brand Banana Boat, ranked Boulders Beach 40th on its list.

The beaches are judged by beach ambassadors, hundreds of travel influencers, journalists, editors and agents. 

They were ranked according to sheer untouched nature, remoteness, how swimmable it is, annual days of sunshine and average annual temperature. 

Boulders scored eight out of 10 for its untouched nature and nine out of 10 ten under the swimmable category.

It recorded 313 sunny days and the average temperature was 17°C.

Surf Riders conquer the waves at SA champs

The Buffalo City Surf Riders have returned home champions after winning the top spot at the Tidy Town’s SA Champs at St Michael’s Beach in ...
News
10 hours ago

Want to share a beautiful beach with a famous and incredibly cute African penguin? We thought so! That is why Boulders Beach, about an hour’s drive from Cape Town in South Africa, belongs on top of your beach bucket list,” the judges said.

“Located in a sheltered inlet between gorgeous granite boulders, this is not only a perfect place to meet friendly birds, but also ideal for swimming in calm waters or enjoying a picnic while admiring the colony of penguins on the beach. Just make sure you respect the wildlife and do not touch the penguins, even if they come close.”

The top three beaches on the list were:

  • Lucky Bay in Australia;
  • Anse Source D'Argent in the Seychelles; and
  • Hidden Beach in the Philippines. 

Banana Boat spokesperson Brianna Bostick said the list was uniquely defined by the first-hand experiences and careers of the industry's top professionals, “making it the most trustworthy and accurate list of the world's best beaches ever created”. 

Tine Holst, co-founder of project, said the study came at a time when many travellers were dreaming of that perfect summer beach vacation. 

“It's a unique way of uncovering hidden gems that are often overlooked by the travelling public and provides the perfect inspiration for a beach vacation.” 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding