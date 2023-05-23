Circumcision camps inform, prepare and educate boys

As about 20,000 boys in the Eastern Cape are expected to pilgrimage to the mountains for their traditional initiation, government departments and traditional leaders are holding camps to prepare them for the tough journey to manhood.
The 2023 initiation season officially started on May 5 — but for now, will only cater for out-of-school boys until the June school holidays.
In preparation for the season, the education department has hosted boys’ camps in collaboration with traditional leaders, while municipalities are holding camps informing boys of what to expect, how to prepare themselves, as well as the dos and don’ts.
The boys are also being taught what is expected of them as men after they graduate from initiation school.
A group of 300 boys from various schools and districts including Amathole East, OR Tambo inland, Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo converged at a two-day camp at Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu’s Mbhashe Great Place near Mbhashe River over the weekend.
Education department boys camp provincial co-ordinator, Daniel Sotyatho said the camps formed part of an ongoing programme.
Sotyatho said the camps covered issues such as alcohol and drug abuse, faction fighting, teenage pregnancy, tolerance of cultural diversity, respect and moral behaviour.
“Through these camps, we instil moral fibre in the boys,” Sotyatho said.
He said the young initiates needed to be taught how to behave as mature, respectful and moral men in society.
Sotyatho also said the boys were told to disclose any chronic ailments they had to their initiation school leaders, and make sure to keep hydrated by drinking enough water during initiation.
“Most deaths are caused by dehydration and septicaemia,” warned Sotyatho.
The boys also participated in indigenous games such as tug-of-war to instil teamwork.
The Amathole Local House of Traditional Leaders’ Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu, the head of the Mbhashe Traditional Council, welcomed the education department initiative.
“The rite needs all hands on deck to ensure safety of initiation and that we produce a product of men we are proud of.
“We do not want men who are amaphara, criminals, rapists, robbers and murderers.
“We want to have young men who respect being men, men who have morals, and respect, protect women and children, love education, are patriots, and fear God and ancestors.
“We want to produce good moral leaders of tomorrow who will not be greedy and corrupt,” Sigcawu said.
Nkosi Zweliyazuza Ntlokwendala, of Coloza, was part of the organising team.
“We are happy this camp also addresses the problems we have of faction fights among boys, especially during the time of winter and summer initiation.
“We were working with police and the police policing forum.
“The faction fights have seen many boys killed and it also interrupts schooling as some learners chase away others from other learners,” Ntlokondala said.
Mbhashe CPF chair Luyanda Ntloko said the boys’ camps played a vital role not only in promoting safe initiation but also in fighting crime.
“These 300 boys are going to be our ambassadors in other schools.
“Because of crime we have been forced to stop the pre-initiation celebration called imiguyo because there were boys killing each other.
“We wish other departments and sectors could be part of this initiative,” Ntloko said.
Xolilizwe Senior Secondary School grade 11 pupil Xolani Mvana said he had learnt a lot at the camp.
“This has opened my eyes. I know I must not allow anyone to force me to drink alcohol or smoke. Alcohol does not make one a man, or bullying others.
“It is moral fibre that will prove men that are a good product of traditional initiation.
“It is to spit on my ancestors and the custom of ulwaluko that a man who underwent the rite behaves immorally,” Mvana said.
Meanwhile, amaXhosa King Ahlangene Vulikhaya Sigcawu will hold a winter traditional initiation launch at Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale on Wednesday.
DispatchLIVE
