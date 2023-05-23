An engineer who worked on the project to raise the wall by 2m to 7m during the 2012 El Niño-amplified drought, inspected the leak with Off Track.
It was evident that one of the additional gabion walls had sagged.
The assumption of both the engineer and ADM was that the thick bitumen-coated geotextile membrane had developed a hole.
The dam holds about 126,000 cubic metres.
Officially, after late-season La Niña-affected rains, most dams in the eastern half of the province are between 97% and more than 100% full, but in the western half, levels are below 40%.
This is the pattern climate change models have been predicting for years.
Leaking dam, which supplies the successful tourism town, will have to have water level lowered half a metre to be repaired.
ADM working on plan to repair leaking Chintsa dam
Amathole District Municipality (ADM) acting spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said, in response to questions from the Dispatch, a consultant and professional engineer had assessed the leak at the Chintsa Dam.
“They have visited the dam. The assessment of the leak was done, and the repairs will have to be done as soon as the design thereof has been finalised.
“The level of the dam will need to be dropped by approximately half a meter to repair the dam safely.
“At this stage, this is not expected to cause any risk to water availability to residents of Chintsa.”
Dispatch inspected the leak in March two months ago. It was a gaping, gurgling hole in a corner a metre or more below the overflow spillway, a few metres to the right.
Waiting game, but EC mountains and oceans can lessen El Niño impacts
Turning human manure into profitable business
