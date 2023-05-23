Thabiso Scebi Nene appeared briefly at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly circulating pornographic images with overlaid faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele.
The 34-year-old is being charged with allegedly contravening the Cybercrimes Act.
The Cybercrimes Act’s section 16 stipulates that any person who unlawfully and intentionally discloses, by means of electronic communication, an intimate image of a person without their consent is guilty of an offence.
When he appeared in court on Tuesday, the state postponed the matter to May 30 and asked that the case be transferred to the Pietermaritzburg central magistrate’s court for his next appearance.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said an investigation into pornographic images of unknown individuals with superimposed faces of Ramaphosa, Cele and his wife had been launched at the beginning of May.
Man in court for pornographic images with overlaid faces of Ramaphosa, Cele
“The images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms. A 34-year-old suspect was traced and arrested in Azalea, Pietermaritzburg, and his device that was allegedly used as well as sim cards were recovered in his possession,” Nkwalase said.
He said a multitude of pornographic images were allegedly found on his device.
The man was arrested by members of the Gauteng crimes against the state (CATS) team and the Hawks' Pietermaritzburg-based serious organised crime investigation team on Sunday.
