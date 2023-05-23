Publisher pulls Herman Mashaba's book from shelves over breach of trust

ActionSA in a statement released on Monday essentially confirmed financing the book by Mashaba after it "became clear that raising the funds would be challenging". He said he financed the initial R12.5m in his personal capacity.

The party denied the book was an ActionSA project, saying that it came about during Mashaba's tenure as mayor of Joburg.

"The project involved a three-year in-depth research exercise into Mashaba's life. A plan to finance the book was presented by Mashele to Mashaba in October 2018 but when it became clear that raising the funds would be challenging, Mashaba agreed to provide the initial finance of R12.5 million in his personal capacity.

"A contract was signed in March 2019 which provided explicit editorial control of content to the author, Mashele. Mashaba was to provide access for interviews and was availed with manuscripts from time to time to comment on factual accuracy. Mashaba was forthcoming about his role in reviewing the manuscript for accuracy at the recent launch of the book.

"Financing a project does not provide editorial control of content which has been a surprising claim by some members of the media, whose publications are owned by private financial interests. Mashaba had no relationship with the publishers, Jonathan Ball Publishers, and this relationship was dealt with by Mashele as was determined in the contract since in March 2019. "

The party said Mashaba had no prior look at the book cover or the subheading but that instead, this was agreed between the publisher and Mashele.

TimesLIVE