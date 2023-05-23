R165m interdict granted against accused in Siyenza toilets scandal
Premium
By Aphiwe De Klerk - 23 May 2023
The Makhanda high court has granted an interdict to the state worth R165m against former Amathole District Municipality officials and others implicated in the Siyenza toilets scandal...
R165m interdict granted against accused in Siyenza toilets scandal
The Makhanda high court has granted an interdict to the state worth R165m against former Amathole District Municipality officials and others implicated in the Siyenza toilets scandal...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos