WATCH | We will meet any and everyone to end load-shedding: electricity minister visits Kusile

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says government will meet anyone to end load-shedding.
He was visiting Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga on Monday to assess progress on measures taken to bring back online four units at the station by December.
Ramokgopa has been criticised on social media for his visits to Toyota, Nissan and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
“We will meet any and everyone to end load-shedding. It will be irresponsible of me to declare there will be no stage 8,” he said.
He couldn't rule out the possibility of higher stages of load-shedding in winter, but the ministry, working with Eskom, is striving to remain within tolerable levels.
“We are doing everything possible to ensure we don't go to higher stages of load-shedding.”
TimesLIVE
