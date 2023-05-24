BCM council speaker calls for ‘offensive’ Settlers Way to be renamed
EFF supports move while DA says money will be better spent on service delivery
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 24 May 2023
Buffalo City council speaker Humphrey Maxegwana has raised the name change debate and wants the city to rename Settlers Way...
BCM council speaker calls for ‘offensive’ Settlers Way to be renamed
EFF supports move while DA says money will be better spent on service delivery
Buffalo City council speaker Humphrey Maxegwana has raised the name change debate and wants the city to rename Settlers Way...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos