LISTEN | Prince Mashele’s ‘lies’ about Herman Mashaba biography cause stir
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Prince Mashele, the author of Herman Mashaba’s book, says he was never paid but received a loan from the ActionSA leader.
Listen to the controversy:
He made headlines after the Sunday Times reported Mashaba funded The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba.
Jonathan Ball Publishers removed the book from the shelves.
