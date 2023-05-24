×

News

LISTEN | Prince Mashele’s ‘lies’ about Herman Mashaba biography cause stir

24 May 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Prince Mashele, the author of Herman Mashaba’s book, says he was never paid but received a loan from the ActionSA leader.

Listen to the controversy:

Mashele, who is also a political analyst, has given media interviews on the matter, including on eNCA and Radio 702.

He made headlines after the Sunday Times reported Mashaba funded The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba.

Jonathan Ball Publishers removed the book from the shelves.

