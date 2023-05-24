One of the men linked to Maselspoort resort attack slapped with R4k fine

One of the men arrested for an alleged racist attack in Maselspoort on Christmas Day in 2022 has been sentenced for his role in the saga by the Bloemfontein regional court.
Johannes Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 33, and Johan Nel, 47, faced common assault and crimen injuria charges. The third co-accused, Kobus Klaassen, faces a charge of attempted murder and is on bail of R20,000.
This is in connection with a confrontation with two teenagers at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre near Bloemfontein in December 2022.
A video clip shared on social media captured part of the incident. It showed the men ordering a black teenager out of the water, then hitting or shoving him back in, grabbing a child by the throat and pulling his hair as the fracas escalated.
One man was seen holding a youngster under the water.
Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed the matter against Van der Westhuizen was concluded on Monday after he pleaded guilty to common assault.
Maselspoort ‘racism’ incident an embarrassment to government: Sisulu
“He pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault and was sentenced to a fine of R4,000 or 12 months imprisonment.
“He was further sentenced to three years imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension.”
Shuping said the case against Klaasen and Nel was postponed to July 3 for consultation.
