Political analyst and now disgraced author Prince Mashele has apologised for lying about the source of his funds for ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's book.
In a brief statement released on Wednesday, Mashele said: "I would like to offer a sincere and unreserved apology for my part in the controversy which resulted in the withdrawal of my book, The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba.
"While I was bound by a non-disclosure obligation, I accept that I should not have stated that Herman Mashaba had no role to play in the funding of the book. The correct fact is that the research that led to the production of the book was financed through a funding agreement with Mashaba, to whom I am eternally grateful.
"I offer my apology to Mashaba, who has since been associated with the controversy due to no fault of his own. I admit that the answer I gave to Professor JJ Tabane, which stated that Mashaba had no role in the funding of the book, was incorrect. I apologise to Professor Tabane and the public in this regard."
Mashele expressed his thanks to Jonathan Ball publishers for their professionalism during his interactions with them, despite their removal of the book from the market over breach of trust.
Prince Mashele apologises for lying about R12.5m funding for Herman Mashaba's book
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Political analyst and now disgraced author Prince Mashele has apologised for lying about the source of his funds for ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's book.
In a brief statement released on Wednesday, Mashele said: "I would like to offer a sincere and unreserved apology for my part in the controversy which resulted in the withdrawal of my book, The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba.
"While I was bound by a non-disclosure obligation, I accept that I should not have stated that Herman Mashaba had no role to play in the funding of the book. The correct fact is that the research that led to the production of the book was financed through a funding agreement with Mashaba, to whom I am eternally grateful.
"I offer my apology to Mashaba, who has since been associated with the controversy due to no fault of his own. I admit that the answer I gave to Professor JJ Tabane, which stated that Mashaba had no role in the funding of the book, was incorrect. I apologise to Professor Tabane and the public in this regard."
Mashele expressed his thanks to Jonathan Ball publishers for their professionalism during his interactions with them, despite their removal of the book from the market over breach of trust.
"I confirm that no further media interview on this matter will be entertained," he said.
The author made headlines after the Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Mashaba had funded the "unauthorised" biography after an agreement between the two.
It has emerged that Mashaba undertook to pay Mashele R12.5m to fund the research for the book in a secret arrangement in 2019.
The scandal was brought to the fore by researcher, Brutus Malada, who claimed he was paid R3m for his contribution. He accused Mashele of “duping” the public by not disclosing to the publisher Jonathan Ball Mashaba's contribution.
LISTEN | Prince Mashele’s ‘lies’ about Herman Mashaba’s biography cause stir
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos