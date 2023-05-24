×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Traffic department shut due to gas leak

By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 24 May 2023

Operations at the East London traffic department’s main offices in Braelyn were halted on Wednesday after a gas leak forced the closure of the site. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding