Contaminated water supply an ‘acute health risk’
Municipality failed to warn residents of startlingly high E. coli counts at two public sites
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 25 May 2023
An Eastern Cape municipality has been called a “ticking time bomb” for a potential cholera outbreak, like the one that left more than 15 people dead in Hammanskraal, after E. coli bacteria counts in drinking water at a clinic and school were found to be severely contaminated. ..
Contaminated water supply an ‘acute health risk’
Municipality failed to warn residents of startlingly high E. coli counts at two public sites
An Eastern Cape municipality has been called a “ticking time bomb” for a potential cholera outbreak, like the one that left more than 15 people dead in Hammanskraal, after E. coli bacteria counts in drinking water at a clinic and school were found to be severely contaminated. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos